Laxity in official duties not be tolerated: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab, Nadeem Aslam has directed inquiry officers for early disposal of inquiries initiated against those prosecutors of different districts who violated the Prosecution Code of Conduct and submit their reports for onward transmission to concern quarters for further necessary action. It is pertinent to mention here that during the period of three months from August 2018 to October 2018, the Directorate General Monitoring, Public Prosecution Department in 27 inspections of its field offices in different districts, initiated departmental inquiries against 59 prosecutors on violation of Prosecution Standards.

Nadeem Aslam said that slackness in discharging official duties and improper functioning of officers will not be tolerated at any stage at any cost.

Share on: WhatsApp