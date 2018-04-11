Lawyers tried to block challan in Kathua girl’s rape, murder

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, a group of lawyers, affiliated with Extremist Hindu organizations, prevented Crime Branch (CB) of Kashmir Police from filing a charge-sheet into rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua district of Jammu region.

When the CB team reached Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kathua, along with the culprits, the lawyers of Kathua Bar Association started sloganeering and prevented the team from producing the report. “Go Back, Go Back, Crime Branch Go Back,” the lawyers shouted slogans asking the police not to produce the charge-sheet in the case.

A high voltage drama unfolded in the premises of the court when the Crime Branch team arrived to produce challan against seven out of the eight culprits. The lawyers staged protests and resorted to sloganeering against the investigating agency.

The lawyers comprising members of Kathua Bar Association and Young Lawyers Association blocked the entrance to the chamber of CJM to prevent the Crime Branch from submitting the challan. Sensing trouble, the Crime Branch team went to the office of Chief Prosecuting Officer and sat there.

Amid continued protests by the lawyers, the police reinforcement was rushed to the spot to prevent the situation from taking an ugly turn and facilitate the Crime Branch to produce the challan. IGP Crime Branch, Syed Afhad-ul-Mujtaba, however, confirmed to media that the charge-sheet was later submitted. “Court has also ordered shifting of the accused to prison,” Mujtaba said.

In its investigation, the Crime Branch has established that Aasifa was raped and murdered by Hindu influential people and Special Police Officers of the Indian police to force the Muslim Bakerwal community to abandon Rasana and adjoining areas in Kathua district.

The investigation has revealed that three of the culprits – Deepak Khajuria, an SPO, Sanji Ram Vishal, a former bureaucrat and his son Vishal – are directly involved in the crime.—KMS