Punjab Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Raja Bashrat said that lawyer’s role imperative for dispensation of speedy justice.

He was addressing at District Bar Association Rawalpindi here on Saturday.

The Minister said that the judiciary, legislative and executive should respect each other so that the country could cope with the current challenges.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believed on courts and would make ensure supremacy of law in the country.

He admitted that lawyers always played a key role for the progress and prosperity of the country, adding that the problems being faced by lawyers would be addressed.

He said that in this perspective the lawyers should be conscious of their responsibilities towards balanced nourishment of the society and promotion of justice based norms. Raja Bashrat said that justice meant acceptance of rights of others and therefore, the role of lawyers in promotion of sense of responsibility was of crucial importance.

Earlier, the president of District Bar Association Khurram Masood Kayani also addressed on the occasion and demanded overhead bridge, housing society and other issues faced with the lawyer’s fraternity.—APP

