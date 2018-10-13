Lawyers in Lahore protest against registration of alleged ‘false’ case

LAHORE : Lawyers staged a protest outside the apex court’s Lahore registry on Saturday against the registration of an alleged ‘false’ terrorism case lodged against them for assaulting a police official.

The fraternity reacted against Chief Justice Saqib Nisar taking a suo motu notice of the incident which occurred at a local court earlier.

During the hearing of the case, the Justice Nisar dismissed the lawyers’ plea for suspension of first information reports (FIRs) lodged against them. Members of the Lahore Bar Association and Punjab Bar Council were present at the occasion.

The CJP stated during the hearing that staging protests would not keep the court from taking action against those responsible for the incident.

The court is expected to announce a verdict in the case next week.

