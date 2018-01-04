Lawyers’ groups, individuals start intensive poll campaign

District Bar elections to be held on 13th

Zubair Qureshi

Annual elections for the District Bar Association of Islamabad for the year 2018-19 will be held on January 13, 2018, this was announced here by the Bar officially here on Wednesday. A total of 2600 voters including 450 women lawyers are going to exercise their right of vote for the candidate of their choice.

With the election schedule announcement, an intensive campaign has been launched by the individuals and groups of lawyers including the new and the veterans all. The district bar has nominated senior lawyer Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Raja Muhammad Shafqat Abbasi as the Chairman of the Election Board. Among the other members of the Election board are included: Mirza Nabeel Tahir and Shazia Slaeem. Wednesday was the last date for submission of nomination papers.

On the last date of the submission of nomination papers Riasat Ali Azad and Sardar Arshad Mehmood submitted their papers for the seats of the President of the bar. For the Vice-President Mian Muhammad Arshad Javed and Nausheen Gul Kharal submitted their papers. For the seat of General Secretary, so far three names are in the fields—Khurshid Ahmed Butt, Fida Hussain Hashmi and Raja Ansar Mehmood Kiyani. Hafiz Kausar Hussain Gondal and Zahid Ali Khan submitted their papers for the slot of Joint Secretary.