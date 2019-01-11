Lawyers’ election today

Rawalpindi

The Election of District Bar Association Rawalpindi for the year 2019-20 is scheduled to be held today. The polling will start at 8.am and will continue till 4 pm. According to details, a total number of 4500 lawyers will cast their votes to choose their representatives.

Three candidates Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Tanveer Suhail Shah, Malik Tahseen are contesting for the post of President. While, Shakil Ahmed Kar, Sardar Muhammad Saleem Nadeem are contesting for the Vice President. Muhammad Shahzad Mir and Junaid Altaf Raja are contesting election for the slot of General Secretary and Eajid Hussain Raja, Abdul Qadoos Chaudhry and Ayesha Abbasi are contesting for the slot of Joint Secretary. —APP

