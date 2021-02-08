Lawyers booked for attacking IHC building; contempt proceedings to be initiated 

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against layers involved in attacking the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building in protest against demolition of their illegally-build chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the Islamabad judicial complex on Sunday night.

A statement issued by the high court says 21 lawyers including four women have been booked while search for the arrest of nominated suspects is underway.

Contempt proceedings are also being launched against the suspects, it adds. A reference has also been sent to the IHC Bar Association for suspending the licenses of the lawyers.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad also issued directives to take action against the elements involved in the violent act.

#lawyers attacking cheif justice Athar Minallah's Chambers at Islamabad High Court to protest the bulldozing of their illegal Chambers. Irony is, neither Govt nor Opposition said a word against them. So the Highest court was Ruined & nobody took a notice. This is mafia, no? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3Aca9EHlFo — MaalKin (@hudaism) February 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, a group of lawyers stormed the building and smashed windows of Chief Justice Block, besides forcing IHC CJ Athar Minallah to confine himself to the chamber.

On Sunday, the CDA razed illegal chambers built by lawyers in the premises of the district and sessions court in Islamabad.

Proceedings in the high court and district courts have been suspended until further orders while petitioners have been barred from entering the building.

During the violent episode, the protesters also manhandled the journalists who were trying to filming their hooliganism at the IHC building.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and IHC Bar Association President Haseeb Chaudhry have asked the lawyers to stop protest and go ahead for dialogue to settle the issues.

The protesters demanded the IHC to restore their chambers, besides seeking transfer of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, SP and a sessions judge.