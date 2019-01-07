Lawyer shot dead, PHCBA announces strike

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Unknown miscreants shot dead a senior lawyer in the Cantonment area of the provincial metropolis Monday evening. Police said some armed men gunned down a lawyer recognized as Niazmeen Khan in Nothia area of Peshawar cantonment in the evening and fled the scene after committing the crime. While the Police has registered an FIR against unknown accused and started investigation the Peshawar High Court Bar Association strongly condemning the assassination of the lawyer, announced to go on strike in protest against the killing.

The high court bar association Monday announced that the lawyers would boycott the proceedings of the courts across the province. The Bar Association also demanded of the government to provide security to the lawyers in the province and ensure early arrest of the killers.

