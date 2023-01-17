Lawyer shot dead in Rawalpindi

A lawyer who was returning home after leaving his chidden to school was shot dead in Rawalpindi but the assailants riding a motorcycle fled after the attack. Advocate Sheikh Imran’s vehicle came under gun attack in Dherri Ahsanabad, Rawalpindi, the police said. The injured lawyer succumbed to his bullet wounds soon after the incident.

The police in its initial investigation said that the incident seems like a targeted killing but the situation will become clear after a thorough investigation.

The body of the deceased was moved to a hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Nasir Mahmood has taken notice of the killing of the lawyer and summoned a report from the CPO.