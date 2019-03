Kohat

Unidentified armed men gunned down a lawyer here on Friday and escaped the scene, police said.

The incident took place on Hangu Road where unknown miscreants sprayed bullets at a senior lawyer. The lawyer was killed on the spot in the firing and the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unknown attackers have started an investigation.—INP

