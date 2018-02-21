Lawyer shoots dead two colleagues at Sessions Court

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Two lawyers were shot dead by another lawyer following a clash between them at Lahore sessions court on Tuesday.

According to details, the lawyers engaged into a fight over a longstanding property dispute. One of them resorted to firing and killed two others. The suspect identified as Kashif Rajput was immediately taken into custody by the police. One of the victim died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as advocate Rana Nadeem and Rana Owais. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the court and cordoned off the area. A thorough search was conducted and security was tightened while closing all the entry and exit points of the court.

The event took place outside the courtroom of Judge Taseerur Rehman. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and DIG Operations while taking notice of the incident has summoned report from the relevant authorities. This is the second such incident in the sessions court this year.