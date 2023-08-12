The legal representative of the Punjab government disclosed the reason which refraining from relocating the PTI Chairman to Adiala Jail, said that the former PM was not transferred due to security reasons.

According to the details, the Punjab government’s lawyers revealed that the PTI Chairman was not transferred to Adiala Jail based on security reasons, according to a private television channel report Friday. The Punjab government’s lawyers revealed that Adiala Jail is of a sensitive nature of prison with an overcapacity of inmates. Therefore, based on security reasons, the PTI Chairman was not moved to Adiala Jail. Meanwhile, the lawyer of PTI Chairman – Sher Faisal – sarcastically dismissed the government’s presented reasons, stating that Adiala is the most secure jail regarding security matters, with more inmates accommodated there than any other prison. Regarding the medical checkup, the lawyer questioned, “why the doctor of PTI Chairman is not allowed for the medical checkup?”. He mentioned that even Nawaz Sharif was visited by his doctor named – Dr. Adnan.