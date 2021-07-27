Lawyer kills three family members

Staff Reporter

A lawyer gunned down his elder brother, his wife and a son over domestic issues and escaped the scene, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Shamas Colony police station jurisdiction where culprit Waqas annoyed over the domestic issues gunned down his elder brother, sister-in-law and a nephew.

The accused fled the scene after committing triple murder and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police after registering a case against the murderer have started raids for his arrest.