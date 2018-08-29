Lawyer Harris calls Wajid Zia ‘dishonest’ man

NAB references

Rawalpindi

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Harris on Tuesday has continued cross-examination of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investments references.

During the meeting headed by Justice Malik Mohammad Arshad, Khawaja Harris called Wajid Zia as ‘dishonest’ man after which, exchange of harsh words between both was also carried out. Meanwhile, Zia revealed that the picture of Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz during interrogation was leaked from JIT office while he further refused to tell the name of the responsible person.—INP

