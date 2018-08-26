Lawyer attempts to set himself ablaze for injustice

A lawyer was arrested on Saturday after he attempted to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. The lawyer, identified as Bilal, said he tried to set himself ablaze as he was distraught over failure to be appointed district prosecutor despite having the required qualifications.

Police officials present outside SC’s Lahore Registry took the lawyer into custody.

Earlier on Monday, a woman was taken into custody after she attempted to set her daughter on fire outside SC’s Lahore Registry. The woman claimed she was setting her daughter on fire as she “was fed up of visiting the court and not getting justice”.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp