Lawyer asked to argue in favour of plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the counsel of a petitioner seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan to present further arguments for the petition to be maintainable and adjourned the hearing.

Justice Shams Mehmood heard the petition filed by Advocate AK Dogar in which he accused Imran of inciting citizens into civil disobedience during former premier Nawaz Sharif’s term. Owing to this, the premier does not qualify to be a member of the Parliament, the petition stated.

“Imran had urged people to neither pay taxes nor send foreign remittances,” the petition added.

