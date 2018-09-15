Lawyer among three injured in Peshawar Judicial Complex firing

PESHAWAR : Three including a lawyer were injured in firing of armed men in Peshawar Judicial Complex here on Saturday.

Police said that armed men of rival group opened fire at opponents in Peshawar Judicial Complex injuring Advocate Yousaf Riaz, an employee of canteen and another.

The attackers fled the scene and the injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar.

A case was registered against the assailants at concerned police station and raids were being conducted for their arrest.