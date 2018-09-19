Laws to be followed in acquisition of land

Minister of State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad on Wednesday informed the Senate that laws and constitution will be followed in the acquisition of land in Mozahs Tamma and Mohrian of Islamabad.

The minister expressed these views while responding to a calling attention notice of Senator Kalsoom Perveen towards the forcible acquisition of land in Mozahs Tamma and Mohrian of district Islamabad against the will of the land owners.

The minister said that in 2012, the then prime minister had issued instructions for the establishing housing society for lawyers community, but the order was not implemented.

He further informed the House that it was decided that 50 percent plots will be given to lawyers community and 50 percent will be allocated to government employees.

Ali Muhamamd said that when the order of the PM was not implemented, the lawyers representative approach the Supreme Court for redressal of the issues. —APP

