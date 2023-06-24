Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that bodies of 82 Pakistanis in the shipwreck near Greece have been recovered and assured that stern action will be taken against the human smugglers.

Speaking in the National Assembly on the recent boat capsizing incident near the coast of Greece wherein Pakistani migrants also lost lives, he said a high level inquiry committee has been constituted which will suggest different recommendations including amendments in the legislation to ensure conviction of the human traffickers.

He said at present a crackdown is underway to nab those behind the tragic boat accident near the coast of Greece. The Interior Minister informed the House that around 350 Pakistani migrants were aboard the boat. He said twelve Pakistanis survived the tragedy. He said 82 bodies of those aboard the boat have so far been recovered and their identification process is underway with the help of the forensic and NADRA data.

The Interior Minister said special desks have been established to contact the affected families so far 281 families have contacted these desks. He said 193 DNA samples have so far been collected to complete the identification process.

Besides, the Interior Minister said that those involved in attacking military installations and desecrating martyrs’ memorials must be brought to justice. He said the nation has no sympathies with the gangsters involved in the May 9 incidents and wants them to be brought to justice.

Rana Sanaullah said the decision of the Supreme Court bench, hearing the petitions against trials of civilians in military courts, should be in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.