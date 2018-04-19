Laws approved to apprehend culprits harassing women

Rawalpindi

Punjab Government has empowered women to get their rights and women protection laws have been approved by the Provincial Cabinet to apprehend the culprits involved against cases women harassment. This was revealed in a seminar held at Govt. Post Graduate College for Boys, Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Punjab Commission on the status of Women, with the cooperation of College management and BEDARI, awakening for women Rights.

Addressing on the occasion, the Executive Director BEDARI, Dr. Ambreen Ajaib, said that women have all fundamental rights and it is obligation of all citizens and organizations to respect and honour women rights. She said that women were contributing in all fields and playing their active role in socio economic development of the country.—APP