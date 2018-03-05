Lawmakers stand by PML-N despite court verdict: Nawaz

All conspiracies against Nawaz will fail: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Gujrat

In his first address after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged victorious in the Senate elections, Nawaz Sharif said the plague that infested the country for the last 70 years should now be got rid of.

Addressing a public rally in Gujrat’s Kotla area, the PML-N chief said that similar decisions of ousting prime ministers have taken in the past 70. “But will the same trend continue for the next 70 years,” he asked the large gathering.

Mentioning the ruling party’s victory in the upper house of parliament polls, the deposed premier said that despite the Supreme Court’s decision to remove him as the party chief and asking the party candidates to contest the elections independently, the PML-N had stood victorious.

“The National and provincial assemblies stood against the decision and brought victory to the PML-N,” Sharif added.

He went on to say that he would only accept the court’s decision if the people stop supporting him. “I have been ousted for not taking salary from my son but for bringing the country on the path to progress,” he said.

Earlier addressing the rally, the ex-prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said: “The people first negated the court’s judgement when they came out on the roads and welcomed their elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif, they then rejected the decision when they voted for the PML-N candidate in the Lodhran by-polls and now the PML-N has now emerged victorious in the Senate elections.”

She added, “I congratulate the people who have stood by the PML-N in all times.”