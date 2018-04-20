Lawmakers’ engagement imperative for meaningful inclusive budget

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The budget could be made meaningful and inclusive by engaging the public representatives in the budget-making process from the very beginning; therefore, every lawmakers must contribute and give proposals as per need and demand of their respective constituencies.

While speaking at a seminar on ‘Political Economy of Budget Making Process: A Debate’, here Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar said that one of the major challenges of the budget-making process was the respective standing committees had no institutional support and lacked qualified research capacity, which made the budget-making process meaningless.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the research capacity of the relevant standing committees and need to ensure involvement of all stakeholders to make budget-making process inclusive”, he added, suggesting that the recommendations of parliamentarians during budget speeches should be duly noted and be accommodated in budget document making it a sort of consensus budget.

Director Research Uptake and Business Development Shakeel Ahmed Ramay on the occasion said that the active and neutral involvement of various stakeholders was essential to ensure budget-making process participatory and inclusive.

“The quality of public service delivery is influenced by allocation of state’s budget”, he said, adding that better use of public funds and improved public service delivery can be ensured by promoting greater transparency enabling citizens to gauge the quality and effectiveness of basic services.