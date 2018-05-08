Lawmakers condemn attack on Ahsan

Islamabad

Lawmakers from both sides of aisle Monday strongly condemned the assassination attack on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal demanding the National Assembly speaker to conduct separate investigation into the incident to bring the culprits to the justice and provision of security to politicians.

After listening to the strong and unanimous condemnation remarks of lawmakers, the speaker Ayaz Sadiq told the house that he would be writing to secretaries and inspector generals of all the provinces to provide adequate security to the politicians to ensure their protection. He said all the international media channels were highlighting that interior minister of Pakistan was attacked and feared that it could be a conspiracy against the religious institutions to defame them.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah also strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the interior minister and express grave concerns over the incident. He said it was a time to forge unity instead of politicizing the issue. He said foolproof security was mandatory to those member of national and provincial assemblies and Senate who were facing life threats.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated all political parties for strongly condemning the attack on Ahsan Iqbal. The unity displayed by all political forces on the issue was a good omen for the country and politics, he said. He said Pakistan had suffered a lot due to such incidents and the attack on interior minister was reflection of extremist ideology.

The minister said the nation and political forces had already rejected such ideology. The issue was not being politicized at all. Saad vowed that oppressive, extremists and dictatorial mindset would jointly be fought. Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz Jakhrani of Pakistan Peoples Party condemned the firing on the interior minister and prayed for his recovery. He said the matter should be investigated thoroughly and those behind the incident should be brought to justice and the conspirators should be exposed to.—APP