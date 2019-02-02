Daily Pakistan Observer -

  3. Lawlessness on rise in Hafizabad

Lawlessness on rise in Hafizabad

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Thieves, burglars, robbers, dacoits and bike lifters have become active in the whole district during the past over a week while the police remained indifferent and inactive as a result of which panic has gripped the citizens.
A daring dacoity was committed in Mohallah Mustafaabad Pindi Bhattian last night where seven armed dacoits stormed into the house of Sanaullah son of Ghulam Ali at about 8:00 pm last night, tied all the male occupants with ropes and locked all the occupants including women into a room and remained in the house till 4:00 am Friday and removed cash, gold ornaments, household articles and dowry of Sanaullah’s daughter worth Rs. Eight lakh. So much so, they also slaughtered a cow and made off with the beef.

