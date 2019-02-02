Lawlessness on rise in Hafizabad

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Thieves, burglars, robbers, dacoits and bike lifters have become active in the whole district during the past over a week while the police remained indifferent and inactive as a result of which panic has gripped the citizens.

A daring dacoity was committed in Mohallah Mustafaabad Pindi Bhattian last night where seven armed dacoits stormed into the house of Sanaullah son of Ghulam Ali at about 8:00 pm last night, tied all the male occupants with ropes and locked all the occupants including women into a room and remained in the house till 4:00 am Friday and removed cash, gold ornaments, household articles and dowry of Sanaullah’s daughter worth Rs. Eight lakh. So much so, they also slaughtered a cow and made off with the beef.

