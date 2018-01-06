Lawless Law: No rules for detention under PSA: reveals RTI

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a Right to Information (RTI) application has found that even after four decades, there are no rules or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ordering preventive detentions under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

In a reply to an RTI application filed by members of the Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement, headed by Shaikh Ghulam Rasool, the Home Department of the occupied territory admitted that the puppet regime had not made any rules or SOPs under the PSA during the four decades of its existence.

People can be jailed without any trial for up to two years under the draconian PSA and are not eligible to apply for bail.

The Amnesty International has described PSA as a “Lawless Law” on the basis of arbitrary ways in which citizens are jailed in occupied Kashmir under this Act.—KMS