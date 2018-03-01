Lawbreakers rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 36 lawbreakers including 9580 grams charras, 30 liter liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 27 rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police held Nasir for having 1280 grams charras. Race Course police recovered

1050 grams charras from the possession of Bakhtawar and 1100 grams charras from Mishal. Saddar Wah police netted Akram with 1280 grams charras and Umar Ali with 2250 grams charras. Airport police also recovered 500 grams charras from Tofeeq.

Pirwadhai, Westridge and Airport police apprehended Numan, Shabbir and Naqash on recovery of 20, five and five liters liquor respectively.—APP