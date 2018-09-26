Lawbreakers, POs, CAs netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 20 lawbreakers including eight Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and five Court Absconders (CAs) besides recovering 1640 grams charras, 109 liters liquor and a 30 bore pistol with three rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police on an information conducted a raid and rounded up notorious drug peddler Muhammad Rizwan from Shaban Colony, Girja Road and recovered 104 liters liquor. Naseerabad police netted Muhammad Imran with 1280 grams charras. Murree police recovered 220 grams charras from Niaz.

Waris Khan police held Daniyal for having 140 grams charras. Gungmandi police arrested Nadeem with five liters liquor. Chontra police rounded up Faisal Shahzad on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and three rounds. City police nabbed Tanveer who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.—APP

