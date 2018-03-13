Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police operation against anti-social elements have arrested 20 including three kite flyers and eight allegedly involved in immoral activities besides recovering 3620 grams charras, 70 liters liquor, a 30 bore pistol with 14 rounds, a 32 bore revolver, Rs 155,000 cash, 18 kites, nine kite flying string rolls and others items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police held Azeem and recovered 1260 grams charras and cash Rs 155,000 while Riasat was booked for having 1160 grams charras.

Taxila police rounded up Babar with 40 liters liquor and Hussain with 30 liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and other items.

Bani and Rawat police arrested Furqan, Umar Haris and Shamis with 18 kites and nine string rolls.

Meanwhile, Rawat police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Bahria Town, Phase-eight area in its jurisdiction and rounded up eight accused namely Khurram, Javed, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Sheikh and four women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.—APP