Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 32 lawbreakers including six suspected dacoits besides recovering 1753 grams charras, eight liters liquor, 15 bottles of liquor, 12 pistols 30 bore with 331 rounds, a 12 bore repeater with 74 rounds, 36 liters petrol, Rs 12810 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A. Bazar police arrested Aneel Amir and recovered 1143 grams charras. Morgah police netted Khalid with eight liters liquor. Kahuta police apprehended Farooq for carrying 15 bottles of liquor. City police recovered 200 rounds of different bores from Abdul Raheem while Ansar was booked for having 25 rounds.

New Town police seized fireworks items and arrested Owais, Farhan, Rashid and Haroon. Jattli police raided at illegal petrol agencies and arrested Arif, Shakeel and Yaseen. Pirwadhai police nabbed Shahzad from Fauji Colony area who were involved in ‘Parchi Jua’ and recovered Rs12,810 cash stake money and a mobile phone. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, Airport police on a tip-off raided in Dhoke Mai Sarwar area in its jurisdiction.—APP