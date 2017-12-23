Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police cracking down against anti-social elements here Friday arrested nine lawbreakers including six gamblers and recovered 130 grams of charras, a 30 bore pistol with 22 rounds, Rs 4760 stake money in cash and two mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police held Amir Ali for possessing 130 grams charras. Kotli Sattian police apprehended Nazakat and recovered a 30 bore pistol while Gungmandi police recovered 22 rounds of 30 bore from the possession of Shakeel.

Meanwhile, Race Course police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Mehfil Marriage Hall in its jurisdiction and arrested Hameed Masih, Nazakat, Shan Masih, Faisal Masih, Javed and Asif, who were allegedly involved in betting on playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 4760 cash stake money and two mobile phones.—APP