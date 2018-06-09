Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 11 lawbreakers besides recovering 1240 grams charras (Marijuana) 13 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 61 rounds, a 9 MM pistol with five rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police rounded up Waqas for having 1240 grams charras. Airport police arrested Zaka Ahmed and recovered eight liters liquor.

Kahuta police nabbed Khazir for carrying five liters liquor and Asif on recovery of four bottles of liquor.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.—APP