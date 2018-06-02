Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 14 lawbreakers besides recovering 340 grams charras, 19 liters liquor, seven pistols of 30 bore with 48 rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police arrested Raju for having 200 grams charras. Civil Line police recovered 140 grams charras from Rehan.

New Town police rounded up Abid for having five liters liquor. Westridge police apprehended Fayyaz on recovery of 10 liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.—APP