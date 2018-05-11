Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 15 lawbreakers including nine for running illegal petrol and LPG agencies besides recovering 1100 grams charras, 31 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with five rounds, a 32 bore revolver with five rounds and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A. Bazar police held Sheraz for having 1100 grams charras and 11 liters liquor from the possession of Zubair. Saddar Baroni police rounded up Amir for having 20 liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for carrying illegal weapons.—APP