Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in its crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 15 lawbreakers including two drunkards besides recovering 1400 grams charras, 41 liters liquor, 22 bottles of liquor, two pistols 30 bore with 27 rounds and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Riaz for having 1400 grams charras. Pirwadhai police apprehended Mudassir and recovered 10 liters liquor. Waris Khan police nabbed Waqas for carrying 10 liters liquor.

R A Bazar police also recovered 11 liters liquor from Sohail while Taxila police rounded up Adil and seized 10 liters liquor. Kahuta police booked Soqi for having 22 liters liquor. Civil Line police raided at illegal LPG agencies and held Tariq, Ajmal and Moazzam, three rules violators. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.—APP