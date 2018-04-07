Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 13 lawbreakers including four gamblers besides recovering 4,520 grams charras, 25 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with four rounds, Rs25,070 cash stake money and five mobile phones. According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 1,080 grams charras. Another accused namely Jawad was sent behind the bars for having 1100 grams charras. Wah Cantt police rounded up Safeer on recovery of 2,180 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police recovered 20 liters liquor and arrested Nasir. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Millat Colony in its jurisdiction and nabbed four gamblers.—APP