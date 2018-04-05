Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 20 lawbreakers including three gamblers besides recovered 1850 grams charras, 34 liters liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 17 rounds, a 32 bore pistol with five round, a 9mm pistol, Rs 3000 cash stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police netted Murtaza for having 1400 grams charras.

Westridge police rounded up Mohsin for carrying six liters liquor.—APP