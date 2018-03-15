Lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 52 lawbreakers including six persons for using fireworks items, running illegal petrol and LGP agencies, 11 suspected dacoits, five Shisha smokers and six for immoral activities besides recovering 2505 grams charras, 105 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 15 rounds and other weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police held Ali Raza for having 510 grams charras. Taxila police rounded up Naseebullah and recovered 510 grams charras.—APP