Lawbreakers including Shisha smokers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 44 lawbreakers including 10 Shisha smokers and five gamblers besides recovering 1910 grams charras, 51 bottles of liquor, seven pistols of 30 bore with 14 rounds, 3720 kites with 19 kite flying string rolls, cash Rs 14,500 stake money, TV set and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police netted Sahib Jan for having 1140 grams charas.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Imran and recovered 50 bottles of liquor. Waris Khan police arrested Ishaq and kite sellers

and seized 3720 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls. Saddar Wah police netted Arslan and Ulfat for using fireworks items.

Naseerabad and Pirwadhai and Saddar Wah police booked seven renting rules violators namely Hamza, Niaz, Abdul Rehman, Tamoor, Saghir, Faheem and Mehar. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Rawat police conducted a raid at a Shisha center being run in Bharia Town Phase-VII and netted 10 violators.

Meanwhile, Rattamral police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in ‘Bhusa Godam’ area in its jurisdiction and arrested Waqar, Iman, Wajahat, Shahzad and Jabar who were allegedly involved in betting on a cricket match. Police also recovered Rs14,500 cash stake money, six mobile phones, a television and other items from their possession.—APP