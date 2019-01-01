Lawbreakers including POs netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their ongoing operation against anti-social elements have arrested 30 lawbreakers including eight proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering 2900 grams charas, 65 litres liquor, 18 bottles of liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 40 rounds, a 9mm pistol with five rounds and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Mandra police held Nafees for carrying 1500 grams charras. Rattamral police rounded up Rauf and recovered 1100 grams charras. Pirwadhai police arrested Imran on recovery of 300 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police netted Asif with 20 liters liquor. Airport police conducted a raid and nabbed Faizan for possessing 15 liters liquor. Gujar Khan police also recovered 10 liters liquor from the possession of Faisal. Sadiqabad police also held Sajjad and seized 10 liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.—APP

