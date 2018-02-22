Lawbreakers including kite sellers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 43 outlaws including 18 kite sellers and four gamblers besides recovering 460 grams charras, 32 liter liquor, a liquor bottle, four pistols 30 bore with 17 rounds, 7mm, 9mm pistols, a Carbean, 90 liter petrol, 210 liter diesel, 2692 kites, 27 kite flying string rolls, Rs 5230 cash stake money and a mobile phone from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Rawat, Rattamral, Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Civil Line, Airport, Taxila, Mundra and Saddar Wah police conducted raids and rounded up 22 lawbreakers and recovered drugs, liquor, weapons and other illegal items.

He said, Rattamral, Waris Khan, Bani, Naseerabad and Airport police on the directive of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi conducted raids and netted 18 kite sellers and seized 2692 kites, 27 string rolls and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Rattamral police held four gamblers allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered Rs 5230 cash stake money and a mobile phone. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.—APP