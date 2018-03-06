Lawbreakers including kite sellers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 33 lawbreakers including 16 kite sellers besides, recovering 2040 grams charras, 210 liters liquor, 10 bottles of liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, a 32 bore revolver with 11 rounds, 315 kites and 23 string rolls from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Shabbir for having 720 grams charras. Naseerabad police rounded up Zareen for possessing 1110 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police netted Mohsin for carrying 10 liters liquor. Taxila police apprehended Zahid and recovered 25 liters liquor while 20 liters liquor was also recovered from the possession of Mohsin and 10 bottles of liquor from Tanveer. New Town police arrested Rafaqat who was running an illegal LPG agency. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons and fireworks items. Meanwhile, Waris Khan, New Town, R.A.Bazar and Rawat police arrested 16 kite sellers namely Waqas, Hamza, Gulraiz, Bilal, Faiz Aleem, Shabbir, Tayyab, Moiz, Tamoor, Ahmed, Muneeb, Shahzad and others and recovered 315 kites and 23 kite flying string rolls.—APP