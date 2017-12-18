Lawbreakers including gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in a crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 12 lawbreakers including seven gamblers besides recovering 15 liter liquor, four bottles of liquor, a 30 bore pistol, Rs3850 cash stake money and six mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police netted Ashfaq for having five liters liquor. Civil Line police netted Rafaqat with four bottles of liquor while Abu Zar Haider was sent behind the bars for having 10 liters liquor. Murree police nabbed Intekhab and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Westridge police arrested Muhammad Ayub and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

Menwhile, Morgah and Taxila police netted seven gamblers. Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested Abdul Khalaq, Malik Sher Ahmed, Doost Muhammad and Talat Mahmood who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered cash stake money and three mobile phones from their possession. Similarly, Morgah police conducted a raid and apprehended Ayub, Dawood and Maqsood, three gamblers and recovered Rs 3850 cash stake money and three mobile phones.—APP