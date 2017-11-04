Lawbreakers including gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 16 lawbreakers including seven gamblers besides recovering 20 liter liquor, two pistols of 30 bore with eight rounds, 107 kites, 11 kite flying string rolls, Rs 41,450 cash stake money and five mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted Shahbaz for having 10 liter liquor while Arshad was sent behind the bars on recovery of a 30 bore pistol and three rounds. Jatli police rounded up Naseer for carrying a pistol of 30 bore with five rounds and Muhammad Ghazi for carrying a gun of 12 bore with five rounds. Pirwadhai police arrested Shahzor, a kite seller and recovered 45 kites and six string rolls while 62 kites and five string rolls were recovered from the possession of Abdullah.

New Town police held Faisal and Adeel, who were renting rules violators.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Bund Khana Road area and netted seven gamblers namely Waris Khan, Tariq, Shakeel, Arif, Adil, Asif and Hashim and recovered Rs41450 cash stake money and five mobile phones.—APP