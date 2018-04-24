Lawbreakers including fireworks users arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 12 lawbreakers including five for using fireworks items besides recovering 500 grams charras, 105 liters liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 18 rounds and fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Akash for having 500 grams charras. Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested Nazakat for possessing 100 liters liquor while Gujar Khan police rounded up Amir on recovery of five liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.—APP