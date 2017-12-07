Lawbreakers including bootleggers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have netted nine lawbreakers including five bootleggers besides recovering 2550 grams charras, 18 liters liquor, 31 bottles of liquor and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested Bashir for having 1250 grams charras. Naseerabad police rounded up Khawar Javed and seized 1300 grams charras.

Rattamral police held Zafar, a bootlegger with eight liters liquor. Kahuta police apprehended Naveed and recovered five liters liquor and another five liters liquor from Nazakat. Mandra police nabbed Shahzad Masih for carrying six bottles of liquor. Gujar Khan police also arrested Naqash and recovered 25 bottles of liquor.—APP