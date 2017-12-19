Lawbreakers, gamblers netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 25 outlaws including 14 gamblers besides recovering 1100 grams charras, 26 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with 26 rounds, Rs 12430 cash stake money and seven mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police netted Zafar Ullah for having 1100 grams charras. Bani police nabbed Zahid and recovered 10 liters liquor while Babar, Wajid and Arslan were sent behind the bars on recovery of five, five and six liters liquor respectively.

Airport police apprehended Irfan with a 30 bore pistol and five rounds while Mandra police recovered a 30 bore pistol and 21 rounds from the possession of Nazir.

City police rounded up Asif and Haseeb Talab on wall-chalking ban violation. Similarly, Race Course police netted Tajamal and Liaquat on the same violation.

Meanwhile, Bani police on a tip-off, raided at Shah Allah Ditta Road and arrested Zaib, Sharafat, Faisal, Bilal, Abdul Rehman, Yasir, Saim, Shahrayar, Shahid, Abid, Ghulam Abbas, Haseeb, Imran and Ali who were allegedly involved in betting while playing hand football game. Police also recovered Rs12430 cash stake money and seven mobile phones.—APP