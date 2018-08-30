Lawbreakers arrested in police operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police during their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 33 lawbreakers including 10 members of three criminal gangs besides recovering seven motorcycles, 17 pistols 30 bore with 102 rounds, 660 grams charras, 16 liters liquor, a 12 bore repeater with five rounds and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Kahuta, Rawat and Cantt police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan conducted raids and rounded up 10 members of three dacoit and other gangs.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Gunjmandi, Civil Line, Cantt, Airport, Kahuta, Morgah, Race Course and Jatli police conducted raids in their jurisdictions and held 23 lawbreakers on recovery of 660 grams charras, 16 liters liquor, 11 pistols 30 bore with 73 rounds, a 12 bore repeater with five rounds and other items.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp