Lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 17 lawbreakers including three bootleggers besides recovering 3570 grams charras, 32 liters liquor, four pistols 30 bore with 39 rounds and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, City Police netted Babar for having 200 grams charras. Gunjmandi police arrested Asif with 200 grams charras. New Town Police rounded up Qaiser and recovered 220 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar police seized 210 grams charras from Shabbir and 220 grams charras from the possession of Usman. Civil Line police nabbed Khalil for carrying 1100 grams charras.

Taxila police seized 520 grams charras and held Zubair. Mandra police sent behind the bars

Fayyaz for possessing 400 grams charras and Habib with 500 grams charras.

Three bootleggers namely Izatullah, Imran and Zamrud were held as police recovered 32 liters liquor from their possession.

Other accused were rounded up for having illegal weapons.—APP