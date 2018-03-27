Lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements Monday have arrested 14 lawbreakers including a drunkard. Renting Rules violators besides recovering 1250 grams charras, 18 liters liquor and two pistols 30 bore with five rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police held Owais for having 1250 grams charras and Imran with four liters liquor.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Qasim with six liters liquor while six liters liquor were also recovered from the possession of Abdul Rehman.—APP