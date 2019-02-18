Lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi

The Police in crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 23 lawbreakers including six kite sellers besides recovering 7490 grams charras, 225 grams heroin, 80 liters liquor, five pistols 30 bore with 24 rounds, 447 kites and 16 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police held Mudassir for having 1300 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Nadeem for carrying 1260 grams charras and Faheed with 1300 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police arrested Asif on recovery of 1570 grams charras and Ali Ahmed for having 1600 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor. Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad and Morgah police conducted raids in different areas and arrested Dawood, Irfan, Waqar, Murad, Hashim and Yousaf, six kite sellers and recovered 447 kites and 16 string rolls.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp